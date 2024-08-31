Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $9,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $3,463,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

