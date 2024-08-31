SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,506 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after buying an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

