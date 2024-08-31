Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,079 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

