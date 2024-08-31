Scott Hartley Purchases 21,000 Shares of Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Stock

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) insider Scott Hartley acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.34 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$49,140.00 ($33,202.70).
Scott Hartley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Scott Hartley purchased 8,000 shares of Insignia Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,440.00 ($13,135.14).
Insignia Financial Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18.
About Insignia Financial
Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Insignia Financial
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.