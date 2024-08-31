SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $6.76 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
About SeaChange International
