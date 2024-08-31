Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.