Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

