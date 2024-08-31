Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

