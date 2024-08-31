Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,389,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,721,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after buying an additional 129,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SXT opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

