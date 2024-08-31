Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$43,145.49 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total value of C$43,145.49.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,319 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.63, for a total value of C$251,027.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$25,533.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 425 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.01, for a total transaction of C$28,479.08.

On Monday, June 10th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$325,033.10.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$99.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$63.16 and a one year high of C$123.20. The company has a market cap of C$120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.