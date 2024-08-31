Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Expands By 14.3%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKY opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

