Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Decreases By 17.1%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

