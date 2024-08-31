Short Interest in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Decreases By 17.1%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TUR opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $44.41.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
