Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Drops By 21.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of TWKS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

