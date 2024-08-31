Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Grows By 33.4%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Transcat Stock Performance
Shares of TRNS opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86. Transcat has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.68.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
