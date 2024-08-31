Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Decreases By 20.6%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,353 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

