Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.