Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,829 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.32 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

