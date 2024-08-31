Signaturefd LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $219.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.