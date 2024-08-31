Signaturefd LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Elevance Health by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Elevance Health by 6.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,281 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,082 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $556.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $557.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

