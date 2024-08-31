Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

