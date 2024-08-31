Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

UBER stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

