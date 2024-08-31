Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,299 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

