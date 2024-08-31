Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $47.13 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

