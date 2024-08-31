Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1,228.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

