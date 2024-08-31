Signaturefd LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 52.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

