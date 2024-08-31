Signaturefd LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

