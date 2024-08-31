Signaturefd LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,689,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 374,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.0% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,393,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,323,000 after acquiring an additional 447,872 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

