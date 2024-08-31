Signaturefd LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VYM stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

