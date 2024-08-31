Signaturefd LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

