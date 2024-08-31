Signaturefd LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

