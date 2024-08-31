Signaturefd LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNV opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

