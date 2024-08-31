Signaturefd LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HSBC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 28.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 163,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $44.44 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.