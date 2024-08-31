Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.3 %

UMC opened at $8.77 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

