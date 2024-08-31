Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Camden National worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camden National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden National by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.