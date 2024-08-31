Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

