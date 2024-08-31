Signaturefd LLC Purchases 10,252 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $36,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

