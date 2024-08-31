Signaturefd LLC Purchases 21,824 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

