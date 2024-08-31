Signaturefd LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $568.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

