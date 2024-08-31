Signaturefd LLC Purchases 45 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $561.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.87 and its 200 day moving average is $555.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,742 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

