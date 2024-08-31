Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.15.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

