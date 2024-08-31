Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $298.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
