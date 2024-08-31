Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

