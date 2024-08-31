Signaturefd LLC Sells 139 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $369.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

