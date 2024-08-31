Signaturefd LLC Sells 69 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,064.96. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

