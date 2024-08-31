Signaturefd LLC Sells 866 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

