Signaturefd LLC Sells 88 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 65,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.3% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

