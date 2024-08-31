Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $855.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $789.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $857.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

