Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $231.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $213.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

