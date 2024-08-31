Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

