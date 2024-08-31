Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 306,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

